iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Sold by Breakwater Capital Group

Breakwater Capital Group lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 967 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJS. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 341.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 81.5% in the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS traded up $1.16 on Thursday, reaching $100.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,744. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.96. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $81.81 and a 52-week high of $106.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

