Syon Capital LLC Takes Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 444.4% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,933.3% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 61 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 84.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ REGN opened at $948.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $103.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.16. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $684.80 and a 12-month high of $957.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $865.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $822.61.
In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 2,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $856.71, for a total value of $2,097,226.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,312,636.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total value of $1,840,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,119,806. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 2,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $856.71, for a total transaction of $2,097,226.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,312,636.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,377 shares of company stock valued at $6,303,595 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $915.00 to $914.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $884.00 to $1,076.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,045.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $850.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $921.48.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.
