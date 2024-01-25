Syon Capital LLC Takes Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 444.4% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,933.3% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 61 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 84.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ REGN opened at $948.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $103.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.16. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $684.80 and a 12-month high of $957.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $865.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $822.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.39 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.98 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 2,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $856.71, for a total value of $2,097,226.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,312,636.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total value of $1,840,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,119,806. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 2,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $856.71, for a total transaction of $2,097,226.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,312,636.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,377 shares of company stock valued at $6,303,595 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $915.00 to $914.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $884.00 to $1,076.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,045.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $850.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $921.48.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.