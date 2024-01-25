Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Buys 120 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,785 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 194,409 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $26,916,000 after buying an additional 10,889 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 154,498 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $21,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 7,095.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 1,583 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $567,000. Finally, Main Street Research LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 151,135 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $20,925,000 after purchasing an additional 59,576 shares in the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $177.78 on Thursday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $107.96 and a one year high of $177.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.58.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 46.12%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $3,773,388.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,023,401.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on AMAT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.92.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Applied Materials

About Applied Materials

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

