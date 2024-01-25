Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Has $805,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 47.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $114.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $102.66 and a 12 month high of $126.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $1.189 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

