Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Bought by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,756 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,947 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,885 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON stock opened at $201.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $200.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.97. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.88 and a 52 week high of $210.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HON shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.90.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

