Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 106,784.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,983,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,727,195,000 after buying an additional 135,856,748 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,042,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,659,000 after acquiring an additional 147,660 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,074,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,711,000 after acquiring an additional 133,228 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 78.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,869,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,345,000 after acquiring an additional 819,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,426,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,901,000 after acquiring an additional 10,615 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $172.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $170.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.84. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $142.56 and a 1-year high of $175.32.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

