Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Has $1.39 Million Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. trimmed its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,231 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CNB Bank raised its position in Boeing by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its stake in Boeing by 62.5% during the second quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 523.8% in the second quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $255.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.19.

BA opened at $208.25 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $176.25 and a 1-year high of $267.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.01 billion. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($6.18) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -5.99 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

