ORG Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new position in RTX during the third quarter worth $28,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the first quarter worth $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the third quarter worth $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in shares of RTX by 136.5% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RTX shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on RTX in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Atlantic lowered RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $94.00 target price (up previously from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RTX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of RTX stock opened at $89.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.42. The firm has a market cap of $128.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.64, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.91. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $68.56 and a 1 year high of $104.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.04.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

