SB Financial Group, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:SBFG)

SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of 0.135 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th.

SB Financial Group Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ SBFG opened at $14.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. SB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $11.82 and a twelve month high of $17.30. The company has a market cap of $100.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.67 and its 200 day moving average is $14.07.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $13.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SB Financial Group will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on SB Financial Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBFG. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SB Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 10,164 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in SB Financial Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 147,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 7,619 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in SB Financial Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 304,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,070,000 after purchasing an additional 13,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its stake in SB Financial Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 164,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 7,953 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.93% of the company’s stock.

SB Financial Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

