Savaria Co. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:SIS)

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share on Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th.
Savaria Stock Up 1.6 %
SIS opened at C$15.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.40. Savaria has a 1-year low of C$12.21 and a 1-year high of C$17.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$14.97.
Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.01. Savaria had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The business had revenue of C$210.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$210.36 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Savaria will post 0.8358045 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Research Report on SIS
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Savaria news, Senior Officer Jean-Philippe De Montigny bought 17,980 shares of Savaria stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$14.94 per share, with a total value of C$268,621.20. Corporate insiders own 19.84% of the company’s stock.
About Savaria
Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Accessibility, Patient Care, and Adapted Vehicles. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts for commercial and residential applications, and commercial accessibility and home elevators.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Savaria
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Super Micro Computer hits record high ahead of its earnings
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- The EV bubble burst: Tesla looks to the future but wait to buy in
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- When does 3M’s stumble become a buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Savaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.