Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD) Plans $0.36 Quarterly Dividend

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share on Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th.

Ethan Allen Interiors has a payout ratio of 44.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ethan Allen Interiors to earn $3.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.0%.

Ethan Allen Interiors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ETD opened at $29.60 on Thursday. Ethan Allen Interiors has a fifty-two week low of $24.76 and a fifty-two week high of $36.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $751.84 million, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ethan Allen Interiors ( NYSE:ETD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.09). Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $167.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Ethan Allen Interiors’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ETD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Ethan Allen Interiors in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research report on Thursday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ethan Allen Interiors

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 234.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

Featured Articles

