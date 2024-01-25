ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Raises Dividend to $0.66 Per Share

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.66 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a boost from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65.

ONE Gas has raised its dividend by an average of 6.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. ONE Gas has a payout ratio of 63.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect ONE Gas to earn $3.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.2%.

NYSE:OGS opened at $60.56 on Thursday. ONE Gas has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $84.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.76 and a 200-day moving average of $68.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.36.

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $335.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that ONE Gas will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ONE Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in ONE Gas by 276.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in ONE Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in ONE Gas by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ONE Gas by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OGS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on ONE Gas from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on ONE Gas from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet downgraded ONE Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on ONE Gas from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONE Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

