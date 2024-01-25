Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.70 Per Share

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. This is an increase from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69.

Global Partners has increased its dividend by an average of 12.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Global Partners has a payout ratio of 63.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Global Partners to earn $3.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.4%.

Get Global Partners alerts:

Global Partners Trading Up 0.6 %

GLP opened at $44.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.39. Global Partners has a one year low of $27.07 and a one year high of $46.14.

Insider Activity

Global Partners ( NYSE:GLP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. Global Partners had a return on equity of 24.37% and a net margin of 0.94%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Global Partners will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Global Partners news, insider Global Gp Llc bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.78 per share, for a total transaction of $302,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,276,922.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 48,000 shares of company stock worth $1,646,540 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Partners

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Global Partners by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 180,659 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,381,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Global Partners by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,515 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Global Partners by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,447 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Global Partners by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,701 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global Partners by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,356 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. 32.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on GLP shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Global Partners from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Global Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GLP

About Global Partners

(Get Free Report)

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states, Mid-Atlantic region, and New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.