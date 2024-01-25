HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share on Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. This is a positive change from HBT Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

HBT Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 4.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. HBT Financial has a payout ratio of 31.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect HBT Financial to earn $2.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.9%.

Shares of HBT Financial stock opened at $19.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $631.98 million, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.30. HBT Financial has a 52 week low of $16.33 and a 52 week high of $23.49.

HBT Financial ( NASDAQ:HBT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. HBT Financial had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 26.11%. The business had revenue of $70.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that HBT Financial will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Patrick F. Busch acquired 2,000 shares of HBT Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.97 per share, with a total value of $35,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 58,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,046,572.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HBT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in HBT Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 160,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of HBT Financial by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of HBT Financial by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 111,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 19,454 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in HBT Financial by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 5,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of HBT Financial by 4.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 7,639 shares in the last quarter. 24.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on HBT Financial from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th.

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities in Central and Northeastern Illinois, and Eastern Iowa. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

