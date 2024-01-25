Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) to Issue $1.00 None Dividend

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) declared a None dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share by the shipping company on Tuesday, February 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd.

Dorian LPG Stock Performance

NYSE:LPG opened at $41.98 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.78. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.63. Dorian LPG has a fifty-two week low of $17.78 and a fifty-two week high of $49.54.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $144.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.02 million. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 51.81%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dorian LPG will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LPG. StockNews.com upgraded Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Pareto Securities upgraded Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dorian LPG

In other Dorian LPG news, Director Christina Tan sold 5,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $250,490.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,371 shares in the company, valued at $194,509.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $182,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,720 shares in the company, valued at $3,593,408. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christina Tan sold 5,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $250,490.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,509.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,129 shares of company stock worth $2,755,736. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LPG. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 134.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Dorian LPG by 79.3% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,325 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dorian LPG by 43.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dorian LPG by 30.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Dorian LPG by 1,571.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,870 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

