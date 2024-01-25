Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $52.68 Million Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 375,461 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,271 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $52,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in International Business Machines by 138,904.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,781,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,379,341,000 after buying an additional 17,768,694 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 98,797.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,029,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,553,876,000 after buying an additional 11,017,849 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $876,014,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in International Business Machines by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,337,660,000 after buying an additional 3,084,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 3.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,044,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,907,942,000 after buying an additional 2,483,682 shares in the last quarter. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.0 %

International Business Machines stock opened at $173.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $120.55 and a 52-week high of $174.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $161.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.59. The firm has a market cap of $158.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.76.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.60 EPS. Equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 88.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Evercore upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

See Also

