Column Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.33 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 29.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,785 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Visa by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 5,253 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp boosted its position in Visa by 10.7% during the third quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 24,247 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC grew its stake in Visa by 23.9% in the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 37,943 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,727,000 after purchasing an additional 7,325 shares in the last quarter. Certuity LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 9,467 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $2,084,688.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,456,790.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $2,084,688.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,456,790.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,025,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,707 shares of company stock valued at $32,183,621 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE V opened at $271.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $259.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.46. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.76 and a 12-month high of $272.86. The company has a market capitalization of $498.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on Visa from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Visa from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.70.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

