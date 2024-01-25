Summit X LLC Reduces Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Summit X LLC reduced its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 71.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,843 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,672 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the third quarter worth about $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the third quarter worth about $355,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 17.2% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 207,940 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,022,000 after buying an additional 30,517 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 6.2% in the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 9,617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.7% in the third quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 28,871 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,168,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GPC opened at $141.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $126.35 and a 12 month high of $181.37. The company has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.99%.

GPC has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.11.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

