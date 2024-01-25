Summit X LLC Sells 3,416 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Summit X LLC trimmed its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 725 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,416 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its holdings in Adobe by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 314.3% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADBE opened at $609.50 on Thursday. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $318.60 and a twelve month high of $633.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $601.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $558.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $275.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.33.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total transaction of $19,144,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,106,763.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total value of $3,487,225.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,614 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,456.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total value of $19,144,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 377,928 shares in the company, valued at $226,106,763.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,446 shares of company stock worth $24,628,376. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. KGI Securities raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $613.14.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

