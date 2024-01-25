Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Sold by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC trimmed its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,244 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 811 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $443,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $3,322,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $1,018,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $791,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $2,090,000. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shell alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BNP Paribas cut shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,031.33.

Shell Stock Performance

NYSE:SHEL opened at $61.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.01. The stock has a market cap of $204.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.62. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $52.47 and a 1-year high of $68.74.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.01. Shell had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $78.01 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shell Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.662 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.28%.

Shell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.