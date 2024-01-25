Fiducient Advisors LLC Makes New $226,000 Investment in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Fiducient Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 247.8% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

CVX opened at $144.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $146.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.07. The company has a market cap of $273.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $139.62 and a 52-week high of $187.81.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.56 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 12.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.53.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

