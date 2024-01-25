Summit X LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Summit X LLC trimmed its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,515 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 7.2% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.6% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 2.6% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.3% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 6,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 4.2% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on MPC. Citigroup began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.15.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE MPC opened at $155.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.50. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $104.32 and a 1-year high of $162.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.10.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $8.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.79 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $41.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.67 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 34.66% and a net margin of 7.52%. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.81 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.95 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total transaction of $914,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,673,258.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $210,819.16. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,518.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total value of $914,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,098 shares in the company, valued at $3,673,258.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

