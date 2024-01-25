Corient Private Wealth LLC Buys 14,907 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,380,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,907 shares during the period. Chevron makes up approximately 0.9% of Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Chevron worth $401,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Chevron by 100,509.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 426,861,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,166,665,000 after acquiring an additional 426,437,277 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 104,997.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,395,858,000 after acquiring an additional 24,467,521 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,058,235,000. Imprint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 15,457.0% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 5,378,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $537,835,000 after acquiring an additional 5,343,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Chevron by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,906,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVX. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. TD Cowen downgraded Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.53.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $144.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.62 and a fifty-two week high of $187.81. The company has a market cap of $273.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.07.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 12.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 44.84%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

