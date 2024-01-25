Summit X LLC Has $313,000 Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Summit X LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 63.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,369 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 151,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 45,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after buying an additional 15,011 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 19,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 416,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,837,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 307,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,686,000 after buying an additional 17,897 shares during the period. 74.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.90.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

MRK opened at $118.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.10. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.14 and a 1 year high of $119.99. The company has a market capitalization of $300.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 7.77%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 171.11%.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In related news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $213,052.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,394.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $4,602,729.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,738,572.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $213,052.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,394.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

