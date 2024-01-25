Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Noesis Capital Mangement Corp

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,005 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 1.8% of Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Visa by 107,990.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,998,628,576 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $474,634,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,779,546 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,912,205 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $30,139,110,000 after buying an additional 3,070,682 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Visa by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,133,003 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,605,106,000 after buying an additional 1,235,891 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Visa by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,621,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,239,315 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,874,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,960 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,716,662.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $62,716,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,707 shares of company stock worth $32,183,621 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of V opened at $271.72 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.76 and a 12 month high of $272.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $259.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $498.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. Visa’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

