Diligent Investors LLC Takes $542,000 Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF (BATS:XSEP)

Diligent Investors LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF (BATS:XSEP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $11,664,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF by 120.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 480,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,285,000 after buying an additional 262,428 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,987,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF by 86.3% during the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 183,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 84,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF by 28.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 335,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,365,000 after acquiring an additional 74,496 shares during the last quarter.

XSEP stock opened at $36.22 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.67.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – September (XSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a specific holdings period.

