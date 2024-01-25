The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC reduced its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,438 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 3rd quarter worth $492,000. Stack Financial Management Inc increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 75,636 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $21,637,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,268 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,749 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,025,000 after acquiring an additional 6,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 15,049 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CI opened at $304.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.52. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $240.50 and a 1 year high of $319.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $292.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $291.25.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $49.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.14 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.04 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $341.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $334.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Friday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $351.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.81.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

