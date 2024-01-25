Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Certuity LLC

Certuity LLC increased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,467 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the quarter. Certuity LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV boosted its holdings in Visa by 2.0% in the third quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 3,930 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 3.0% in the second quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,249 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 1.8% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 783,402 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $186,042,000 after purchasing an additional 14,022 shares during the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 43.0% in the second quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,398 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 10.1% in the third quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total value of $9,874,729.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,716,662.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at $33,025,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,707 shares of company stock valued at $32,183,621. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $271.72 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $259.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $498.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.78, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.76 and a 1-year high of $272.86.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $266.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on Visa from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on Visa from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.70.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

