Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 715,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,876 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Sysco worth $47,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 74.6% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the first quarter worth about $32,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SYY. Barclays dropped their price target on Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stephens cut their price target on Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sysco

In other Sysco news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total value of $157,872.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,236.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sysco Stock Performance

Sysco stock opened at $74.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.15. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $62.24 and a 1-year high of $79.42.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.73 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 117.17%. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Further Reading

