Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,339 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 1,399 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BBY. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Best Buy by 13.1% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in Best Buy by 1.4% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,383 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Best Buy by 46.8% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 442 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in Best Buy by 4.2% in the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 14.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,215 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $73.32 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.30 and a 12-month high of $93.32. The firm has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.50.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The technology retailer reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.13% and a net margin of 2.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th were issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 11th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.45%.

In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 48,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $3,633,463.07. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 253,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,020,485.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 48,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $3,633,463.07. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 253,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,020,485.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 110,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $8,544,998.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 19,566,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,506,617,266. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 686,796 shares of company stock worth $52,374,450 in the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BBY shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Best Buy from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Best Buy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $69.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Best Buy from $74.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.43.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

