Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 29,694 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 509,935 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 29,694 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.08% of Devon Energy worth $24,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wahed Invest LLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 13.2% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 4.6% during the second quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 4,639 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stevard LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 3.1% during the second quarter. Stevard LLC now owns 6,842 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $41.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.20. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $40.51 and a 12 month high of $66.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.09. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 24.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.40%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 13.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DVN. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.65.

Devon Energy Company Profile



Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

