McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.80-2.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85. The company issued revenue guidance of down 2% to flat $6.53-6.67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.85 billion.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $65.78 on Thursday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $59.13 and a 52 week high of $94.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.05.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.00%.

Several research firms recently commented on MKC. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McCormick & Company, Incorporated

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MKC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 92,736.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,770,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,334,000 after purchasing an additional 5,764,492 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter worth about $148,700,000. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter worth about $77,091,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,955,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,787,000 after buying an additional 462,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the third quarter worth about $27,153,000. 78.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

