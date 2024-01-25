Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) PT Lowered to $25.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target suggests a potential upside of 15.15% from the company’s current price.

PFC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Premier Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Premier Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

PFC opened at $21.71 on Thursday. Premier Financial has a twelve month low of $13.60 and a twelve month high of $26.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $775.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.32.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $67.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.04 million. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 24.39%. Equities research analysts forecast that Premier Financial will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total value of $30,885.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100,206 shares in the company, valued at $2,063,241.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Premier Financial by 365.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Premier Financial by 766.2% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 149.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 774.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Premier Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 65.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, and consumer loans.

