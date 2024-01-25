Breakwater Capital Group Purchases 4,473 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Breakwater Capital Group boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 153.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,473 shares during the quarter. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 8,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 14,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 6,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 4,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

SCHD opened at $76.96 on Thursday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $66.67 and a 52-week high of $78.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.05. The company has a market cap of $50.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.