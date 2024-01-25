Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Diligent Investors LLC

Diligent Investors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $362,000. Parkwood LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $240.98 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $232.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.38. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $190.18 and a 1 year high of $242.87. The company has a market capitalization of $339.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

