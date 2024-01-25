1,637 Shares in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Purchased by Paragon Advisors LLC

Paragon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wit LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,316,516,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

VTI stock opened at $240.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $339.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $190.18 and a 12 month high of $242.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $232.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.38.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

