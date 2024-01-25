Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Sold by Paragon Advisors LLC

Paragon Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 88.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,748 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $55,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $217.75 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $179.43 and a 52-week high of $221.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

