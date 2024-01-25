13,730 Shares in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Bought by Diligent Investors LLC

Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,080,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $797,094,000 after buying an additional 337,822 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,300,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,004 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,975,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,696,000 after purchasing an additional 67,048 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,357,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,029,000 after purchasing an additional 76,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,797,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,760 shares in the last quarter. 65.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OHI shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.42.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Down 2.9 %

OHI stock opened at $28.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.61 and a 1 year high of $34.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.81. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.93.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

