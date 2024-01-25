Golden Valley Bancshares (OTCMKTS:GVYB) Shares Up 5.3%

Golden Valley Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GVYB – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.00 and last traded at $16.00. 800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 3,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.20.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.45.
About Golden Valley Bancshares
Golden Valley Bancshares, Inc provides various commercial banking products and services to small to middle-market businesses, professionals, and not-for-profit organizations. The company offers personal and business checking and money market, and savings accounts, as well as CDs and individual retirement accounts.
