12244 (ASM.V) (CVE:ASM) Trading 2.7% Higher

12244 (ASM.V) (CVE:ASM – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.92 and last traded at C$1.91. 16,105 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 42,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.86.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.91.
Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd is a Canada-based resource company. It is focused on silver, gold, and copper exploration, extraction and processing. It extracts resources and processes a bulk concentrate at the San Gonzalo Mine and a copper concentrate from the Avino Mine, both of which are located on the Avino property in Durango, Mexico.
