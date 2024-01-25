Santacruz Silver Mining (CVE:SCZ) Trading Up 5.4%

Shares of Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (CVE:SCZ – Get Free Report) rose 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 30,520 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 97,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Santacruz Silver Mining Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.23. The stock has a market cap of C$71.95 million, a P/E ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.92, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Santacruz Silver Mining (CVE:SCZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$86.41 million during the quarter. Santacruz Silver Mining had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a negative return on equity of 687.27%. On average, equities analysts expect that Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. will post 0.0104762 earnings per share for the current year.

Santacruz Silver Mining Company Profile

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Latin America. The company primarily explores for silver and zinc, as well as lead and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Zimapan Mine that consists of 34 mining concessions covering an area of 5,139 hectares located in Hidalgo, Mexico; the Sinchi Wayra and the Illapa assets located in Bolivia; and exploration properties, which include the La Pechuga Property and the Santa Gorgonia Prospect.

