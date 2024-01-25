Invesco DB Base Metals Fund (NYSEARCA:DBB) Stock Price Up 2.6%

Invesco DB Base Metals Fund (NYSEARCA:DBB – Get Free Report) shares rose 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.50 and last traded at $17.48. Approximately 78,551 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 69,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.04.

Invesco DB Base Metals Fund Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DB Base Metals Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,757,000. GenTrust LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DB Base Metals Fund by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 122,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DB Base Metals Fund by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 28,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DB Base Metals Fund in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Base Metals Fund in the third quarter worth about $424,000.

About Invesco DB Base Metals Fund

PowerShares DB Base Metals Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust), a Delaware statutory trust organized in seven separate series. The Fund seeks to track changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the DBIQ Optimum Yield Industrial Metals Index Excess Return (the Index) over time, plus the excess, if any, of the Fund’s interest income from its holdings of United States Treasury Obligations and other high credit quality short-term fixed income securities over the expenses of the Fund.

