RTL Group (OTCMKTS:RGLXY) Stock Price Down 2.7%

RTL Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:RGLXY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.72 and last traded at $3.72. 15,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 96% from the average session volume of 7,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.83.

RTL Group Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.80.

About RTL Group

RTL Group SA, an entertainment company, operates television (TV) channels and radio stations, and provides streaming services in Germany, France, the Netherlands, Belgium, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The RTL Deutschland segment operates TV, streaming, radio, digital, and publishing; owns TV channels, magazines, podcasts, and various digital offerings; and radio groups, including Antenne Bayern and Radio Hamburg.

