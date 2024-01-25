Noront Resources (CVE:NOT) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Noront Resources Ltd. (CVE:NOT – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.09 and last traded at C$1.10. 68,388 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 512,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.10.
Noront Resources Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of C$612.18 million and a PE ratio of -7.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.09.
About Noront Resources
Noront Resources Ltd., a resource company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of base and precious metals in Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, zinc, platinum group metals, chromite, iron, titanium, vanadium, gold, and silver. The company's flagship property is the Eagle's Nest project located in the James Bay Lowlands, Ontario.
