Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEM) Shares Up 0.4%

Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEM – Get Free Report) shot up 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.31 and last traded at $24.31. 2,578 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 4,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.22.

Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.42 and its 200 day moving average is $23.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.55% of Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF (SDEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund follows an equal-weighted index of emerging market countries. The index selects stocks by highest dividend yield, excluding those ranking low on price return.

