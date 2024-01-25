Global X China Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:CHII) Stock Price Up 2.5%

Global X China Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:CHII – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.46 and last traded at $9.46. Approximately 4,403 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 424% from the average daily volume of 840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.23.

Global X China Industrials ETF Trading Up 3.5 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X China Industrials ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X China Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:CHII – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 29,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 6.51% of Global X China Industrials ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Global X China Industrials ETF Company Profile

Global X China Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S-BOX China Industrials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Industrials sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

