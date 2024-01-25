Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 29.70% and a net margin of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

STLD stock opened at $115.69 on Thursday. Steel Dynamics has a 1 year low of $90.55 and a 1 year high of $136.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.86. The firm has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.65%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

STLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.33.

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Bradley S. Seaman sold 4,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total value of $517,549.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,097,810.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 25,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total value of $3,116,333.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,344,453.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley S. Seaman sold 4,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total value of $517,549.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,097,810.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 94.0% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 11,205.0% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,482 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 81.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

