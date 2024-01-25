Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCM) Short Interest Up 2,680.0% in January

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a growth of 2,680.0% from the December 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Wintrust Financial stock. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Shares of Wintrust Financial stock opened at $24.16 on Thursday. Wintrust Financial has a twelve month low of $18.40 and a twelve month high of $26.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.31.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

