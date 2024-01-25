MONECO Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 453 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 444.8% in the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WFC shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.80 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.90.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 0.8 %

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $49.88 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $50.77. The stock has a market cap of $181.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.17.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wells Fargo & Company

In related news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.22 per share, with a total value of $144,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,937.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

