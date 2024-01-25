XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAP – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 62.8% from the December 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

XOMA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XOMAP opened at $25.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.10 and a 200 day moving average of $23.81. XOMA has a 52 week low of $21.40 and a 52 week high of $25.98.

XOMA Company Profile

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotech royalty aggregator in Europe, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. The company engages in helping biotech companies for enhancing human health. It acquires the potential future economics associated with pre-commercial therapeutic candidates that have been licensed to pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies.

