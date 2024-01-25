XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAP – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 62.8% from the December 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
XOMA Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:XOMAP opened at $25.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.10 and a 200 day moving average of $23.81. XOMA has a 52 week low of $21.40 and a 52 week high of $25.98.
XOMA Company Profile
